Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Raised to GBX 3,600

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLN. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,527 ($46.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.89. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,454.98.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

