Old National Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.