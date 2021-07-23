Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

TRGP stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 202.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,469.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 110.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

