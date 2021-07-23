Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Lowered by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

