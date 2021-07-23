BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,229 ($29.12) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £112.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.