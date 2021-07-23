Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,635.56 ($47.50).

AAL opened at GBX 2,910 ($38.02) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders acquired 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

