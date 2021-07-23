Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €44.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €35.64 ($41.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.80. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a fifty-two week high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

