Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 109.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,022,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,633,000 after acquiring an additional 534,954 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

