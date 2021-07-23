United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.40 Million

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post $170.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.90 million to $173.20 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $691.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $697.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $741.23 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $860.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

UCBI opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

