Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Cut to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.81. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

