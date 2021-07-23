MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.97. MoSys shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 2,843,462 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.