freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FRA FNTN opened at €19.91 ($23.42) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.18. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

