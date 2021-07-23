PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Stock Price Up 19.6%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) shares rose 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

PAEKY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumia, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

