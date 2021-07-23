Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 41,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 182,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.