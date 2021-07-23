360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.80.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

