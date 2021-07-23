TheStreet Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of AMK opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

