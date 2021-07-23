California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.12. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

