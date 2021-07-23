First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Advantage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

FA opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.