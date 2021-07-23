Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 426.02 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

