Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.62 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.