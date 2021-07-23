Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 46,283 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

LON ULS opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.73.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.