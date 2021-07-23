US Capital Advisors Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

