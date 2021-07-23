Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.21.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

