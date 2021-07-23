Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 85,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

