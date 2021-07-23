Comparing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nephros and The Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 10.40 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -17.18 The Westaim $24.85 million 11.76 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Westaim.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nephros and The Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.85%. The Westaim has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 103.26%. Given The Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Nephros.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -47.27% -30.24% -24.26% The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.78%

Summary

Nephros beats The Westaim on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

