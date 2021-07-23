Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) versus Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Critical Analysis

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Big Lots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Lots 1 3 3 0 2.29

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Big Lots has a consensus target price of $61.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Big Lots.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Big Lots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.37 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Big Lots $6.20 billion 0.34 $629.19 million $7.35 8.23

Big Lots has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Big Lots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% Big Lots 10.56% 25.92% 8.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Big Lots shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Big Lots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Lots beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. As of March 15, 2021, it operated 1,410 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

