Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $69.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.57 million and the lowest is $68.60 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $273.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $276.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.51 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $46.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,479 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

