Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €71.38 ($83.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.04. Daimler has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

