Warburg Research Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €16.65 ($19.59) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.