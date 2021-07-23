SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €118.19.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

