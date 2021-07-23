Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €70.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR FME opened at €69.24 ($81.46) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

