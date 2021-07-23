Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.38. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.1538193 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

