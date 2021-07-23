Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.16.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.70 billion and a PE ratio of -45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.