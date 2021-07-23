TD Securities Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.30.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$731.97 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

