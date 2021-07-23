Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.98.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

