New Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

