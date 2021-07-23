Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.89.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$37.73 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6048965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

