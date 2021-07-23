ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.67. 74,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,177,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Specifically, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,697,575 shares of company stock worth $228,283,336. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.