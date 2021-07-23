S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $418.60 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $420.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

