O2Micro International (OIIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect O2Micro International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. O2Micro International has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OIIM opened at $6.63 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

