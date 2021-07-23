ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

