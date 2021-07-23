Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Align Technology, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.64.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $627.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $653.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $603.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.