Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.31.

TSE SU opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.97. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$39.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,460.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

