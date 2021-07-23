Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$56.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.91.

Shares of TOY opened at C$49.20 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

