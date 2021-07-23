Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WCP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.82.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

