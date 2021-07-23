Comparing TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) & Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TPI Composites and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -1.18% 13.12% 2.44% Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -151.82% -17.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and Capstone Green Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.92 -$19.03 million $0.68 61.68 Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.06 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -3.80

Capstone Green Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites. Capstone Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPI Composites, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TPI Composites and Capstone Green Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 4 9 0 2.69 Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

TPI Composites presently has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.85%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Capstone Green Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Capstone Green Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company offers rental solutions and offers aftermarket spare parts. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.