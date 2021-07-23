OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.14 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

