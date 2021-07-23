Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $32.61 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

