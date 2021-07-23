Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $134.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.