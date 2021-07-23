ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €12.90 ($15.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of €13.54 ($15.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.